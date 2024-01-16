Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (jaw) cleared for on-court activities

Darius Garland Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, front left, sits on the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) (David Dermer/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Darius Garland received the green light to resume some on-court activities on Wednesday, a month after his jaw was broken playing against the Boston Celtics.

During a run-of-the-mill drive in the lane, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard collided with Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis on Dec. 14. This left Garland confined to a liquid diet and sitting on the sideline as his jaw healed.

The 23 year old just had the wiring on his jaw removed on Monday. Based on the initial prognosis, Garland is still expected to be out another two weeks.

Before his injury, he was averaging 20.7 points and 5.9 assists, and Cleveland was 13-12 at the time of. The team has now gone 12-3 during his absence. Since losing the first game of the new year, the Cavaliers are on a five-game winning streak.

Possibly even more impressive is the fact that Cleveland has enjoyed this success with power forward Evan Mobley also being sidelined. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in December and isn't expected back until next month.

The Cavs play their next game on Wednesday, when they welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to town. Cleveland will then being a four-game road trip against the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic and back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Bucks.

At the midway point of the season, the Cavaliers sit at second in the Central Division and fourth in the Eastern Conference.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!