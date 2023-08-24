Cardinals S Isaiah Simmons reportedly traded to Giants for 7th-round pick

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports

The New York Giants added a piece to their defense Thursday with the reported trade of Cardinals safety Isaiah Simmons. New York reportedly gave up a seventh-round pick for Simmons, who was the No. 8 pick in the 2020 draft.

Simmons had recently been converted to safety this offseason after he spent his first three years as a linebacker.

