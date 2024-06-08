Caitlin Clark hits 7 3-pointers, ties career-high 30 points in Fever's win over Mystics

Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 07: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever shoots the ball in the second quarter against Karlie Samuelson #44 of the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena on June 07, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

This is the Caitlin Clark WNBA fans have been waiting to see.

Facing the Washington Mystics on Friday night, Clark looked like the star that brought legions of fans to women's basketball during her career at Iowa. She put on a show for a sellout crowd at Capital One Arena in D.C., showing fans daring sharpshooter who boldly took three-pointers from everywhere on the court.

CAITLIN CLARK 7TH THREE. 🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/HPKQ4Fwuli — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 8, 2024

The Indiana Fever guard hit seven threes (shooting 7-for-13 from behind the arc) while tying a WNBA career-high 30 points with eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in an 85–83 win over the Mystics.

Clark's seven three-pointers are the most she has hit in her WNBA career, topping the four she made in the first and third games she played this season. Her first 30-point game was in a May 28 loss to the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

Despite Clark's scoring total, the Fever barely escaped with a victory over the winless Mystics. Aliyah Boston missed two free throws with Indiana leading, 82–80, giving Washington an opportunity to tie the score. But Ariel Atkins missed on a drive to the basket and the Mystics had to foul on the next possession. Clark made two free throws to tie her career high and give Indiana a four-point lead thhat was just enough to secure the win.

Friday's game was a considerable turnaround for Clark, who scored a career-low last Sunday in a 104–68 blowout loss to the New York Liberty. The breakout shooting display also provided an exclamation point to a week in which Clark's season thus far and the attention she's received was a major subject in the sports conversation.

Indiana won their third game of the season, while Washington remained winless at 0–10, the only WNBA club not to earn a victory in 2024.

The Mystics threw several defenders at Clark – notably Julie Vanloo, Didi Richards and Karlie Samuelson – but she frequently freed herself up with crossover dribbles and stepbacks, in addition to some strong screens from teammates. And it didn't matter how far back from the arc she was. Clark was putting it up.

Caitlin Clark drains the stepback three from deep 🪣 pic.twitter.com/G2Gi7QrtBE — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 7, 2024

Kelsey Mitchell added 16 points for the Fever, with NaLyssa Smith finishing with 10 points and 20 rebounds. Boston also scored 10.

The Mystics were led by Stefanie Dolson's 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor (including 5-for-6 on threes), followed by 16 from Atkins.

Caitlin Clark drains the stepback three off the inbound pass 🪣 pic.twitter.com/2yi91wuxqV — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 8, 2024

Clark's performance certainly justified the Mystics moving Friday's game to the larger Capital One Arena, and its 20,356 seating capacity to accommodate the demand for tickets. Washington usually plays its home games at Entertainment and Sports Arena, which has a capacity of 4,200. But they played before a sellout crowd to see the Fever's rookie sensation.

Up next for the Fever is the undefeated (9–0) Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday. (Unless the Sun take their first loss on Saturday versus the Liberty.) Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET.