Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss last 3 regular-season games with calf strain

New York Knicks v Milwaukee Bucks MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 07: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on April 07, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the team's three remaining regular-season games with a calf strain, the team announced Wednesday. He will be evaluated daily as he receives treatment.

The news comes after he went down due to an awkward, non-contact leg injury in the second half of the Bucks' 104-91 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

This story will be updated.

