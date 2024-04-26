Bucks' Damian Lillard leaves Game 3 vs. Pacers with apparent knee injury

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 23: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks walks to the bench during the second half of game two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on April 23, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has left Game 3 of their first-round playoff series versus the Indiana Pacers with an apparent leg injury.

The injury occurred late in the first quarter after Lillard took the ball to the basket against Pascal Siakam. He landed hard on his left leg and immediately went to the floor grabbing his knee in pain.

Lillard was unable to put weight on his left leg before being examined by trainers on the Bucks' bench. Shortly thereafter, he was taken to the locker room.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!