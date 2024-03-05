Buccaneers reportedly place franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts to a defensive play against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium on October 26, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images) (Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed the franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Per the report, the two sides continue to work on a long-term contract with the intent on getting one done.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!