Buccaneers reportedly place franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed the franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Per the report, the two sides continue to work on a long-term contract with the intent on getting one done.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed the franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Per the report, the two sides continue to work on a long-term contract with the intent on getting one done.
Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!
Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!
Get valuable health information presented by BayCare!
Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.
Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!