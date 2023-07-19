Browns release Perrion Winfrey as police reportedly investigate him for assault involving woman

NFL: Cleveland Browns OTA May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports - 18368248

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Warning: This story contains a video detailing an alleged assault

The Cleveland Browns have released defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, the team announced Wednesday. News of the decision comes shortly after the team learned the 22-year-old was under police investigation for alleged assault.

Video from the incident was released Tuesday night via Instagram stories, which seems to show Winfrey chasing a woman with a gun in downtown Cleveland.

This is the most recent incident involving the Brown's 2022 fourth round pick, who was arrested in April for assault on a woman in Houston. The victim was subsequently granted a protection order against Winfrey.

This story will be updated.

