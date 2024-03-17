Brown loses Ivy Championship to Yale 62-61 on heartbreaking buzzer beater

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 04 Yale at Brown PROVIDENCE, RI - MARCH 04: Yale Bulldogs guard Bez Mbeng (2) dribbles the ball during a college basketball game between the Yale Bulldogs and the Brown Bears on March 4, 2023, at the Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, RI. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Brown Bears lost the Ivy Championship to the Yale Bulldogs by just one point on Sunday, ending their dream run in the conference championship and continuing their NCAA Tournament drought.

Yale, down 60-54 with 22 seconds left, managed to score eight points before time ran out — including the game-winning shot at the buzzer — to beat Brown 62-61. Being up by that much with so little time left typically means the game is in hand, but Brown let the game slip away in heartbreaking fashion.

.@YaleMBasketball WITH THE GAME-WINNER AT THE BUZZER TO WIN THE IVY LEAGUE TOURNAMENT 🤩



Yale outscored Brown 8-1 in the final 22 seconds to win it by 1.



🎥: @espn pic.twitter.com/XZZU1s9Emu — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 17, 2024

Yale, the No. 2 seed, did. not expect to face Brown in the final, but that's the story of Brown's season. Through February 16, Brown had a feeble 6-17 record and wasn't expected to seriously contend for anything. But the next day against Penn they started a seven-game winning streak that lasted through the end of the regular season and through the Ivy semifinal against Princeton.

Princeton, the No. 1 seed, is the team Yale expected to face. But Brown beat them 90-81 to make it to the championship. And Yale may have been secretly hoping to face Princeton, since they lost to Brown in overtime on March 9.

And just eight days later, Brown almost pulled off an upset of Yale for the second time. They're not going dancing, but Yale needed a buzzer-beater to take them down. Maybe in a few days, after Yale likely gets demolished in the first round of the tournament, the Brown team can feel good about that.