Braves' Spencer Strider to miss rest of 2024 season after undergoing elbow surgery

Spencer Strider will miss the rest of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow with internal brace, the Atlanta Braves announced on Saturday morning.
This story will be updated.
