Bradley Beal to return to Suns lineup from ankle sprain vs. Hornets

Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 13: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nets defeated the Suns 116-112. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Bradley Beal is making his second comeback for the Phoenix Suns this season.

The 30-year-old will return to the lineup for Friday night's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced. He participated in morning shootaround before he was cleared from his five-game absence.

He was out for about two weeks after sustaining a right ankle sprain during a contest with the New York Knicks. He stepped on opposing guard Donte DiVincenzo's while landing from a 3-pointer.

The injury occurred in just his sixth active game this year, a week after he made his debut with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker for the first time. It was a lingering back injury that kept Beal out earlier in the season. But the rest of the Suns Big 3 have also dealt with injuries, limiting the 24th game of the season to their first and only full game together since Phoenix acquired Beal in a trade with the Washington Wizards this summer.

The All-Star trio's debut ended in a 116-112 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Booker had the largest impact on the box score of the three that night, recording 34 points on 9-of-14 shooting, 12 assists and six rebounds. Durant had 27 points, while Beal had 14.

Ahead of their second potential Big 3 outing, the Suns have a 15-15 record and sit at 10th in the West.

This story will be updated.

