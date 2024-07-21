Boston Celtics sign undrafted third-year forward Sam Hauser to a four-year, $45 million extension

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 27: Sam Hauser #30 of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Miami Heat during the first quarter in game three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 27, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics' busy offseason continues, as the recent NBA champions sign backup forward Sam Hauser to a four-year, $45 million extension, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hauser, who went undrafted out of Virginia before joining the Celtics in 2021, shot 42.4% on three-pointers this season on 465 attempts, making him one of the most accurate three-point shooters in the league. The 26-year-old forward played nearly every regular season game and started in 13 game this season.

Hauser is entering his fourth year in the NBA. Under the new contract, he will stay in Boston through the 2028-2029 season, and will make around $11 million per year under the new deal.

Hauser's contract certainly doesn't break records, but does push the Boston Celtics' payroll further over the luxury tax. The Celtics are set to have one of the most expensive payrolls in NBA history: Per Wojnarowski, Boston has a projected $225 million payroll next season, with an additional $210 million luxury tax penalty.

The Celtics have kept busy this offseason, signing Jayson Tatum to a record-breaking $315 million contract on July 1 and signing pivotal guard Derrick White to a $126 million extension the same day. Boston will use their newly re-signed core to try and shoot for a back-to-back championship next season.