Blackhawks' Connor Bedard will reportedly play vs. Penguins

Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard celebrates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

A fractured jaw couldn't keep Connor Bedard off the ice for too long.

The Chicago Blackhawks rookie will reportedly return to play on Thursday evening when the team takes on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the United Center, according to ESPN.

Bedard was expected to miss at least two months after sustaining the fractured jaw in the Blackhawks game against the New Jersey Devils on Jan 5. The 18 year old is now expected to return after only six weeks.

Even though Bedard has reportedly not practiced with contact since the injury, and Chicago canceled its morning skate, he was put through contact drills early Thursday with additional players on the ice.

A week after Bedard had surgery on his jaw, he was back at practice and started lobbying the medical team for more on-ice work as he was sidelined.

After a month away from play, Bedard's 15 goals and 33 points, in 39 games, still pace all rookies. During his absence, the Blackhawks have gone 3-10-1 and are on a seven-game losing streak.

