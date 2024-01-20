Bill Belichick interviews with Falcons for the second time

Bill Belichick New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from members of the media before NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne/AP)

Bill Belichick has now rendezvous'd with the Atlanta Falcons twice — in one week — regarding the team's head coaching vacancy.

On Friday, the former head coach of the New England Patriots interviewed with members of the Falcons again. According to ESPN, Belichick is the only coach Atlanta has met with twice and in person, while the Falcons are the only team that the 71 year old has reportedly interviewed with.

Atlanta's coaching search has also included meetings with University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and assistant head coach Anthony Weaver.

Candidates who are currently employed can't interview in person until after Monday, and if their team is no longer playing. Another notable name to watch for is former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, a Belichick protege. He's reportedly set to interview with Atlanta next week, according to ESPN.

The Falcons are looking for a new coach after Arthur Smith was fired after three seasons, while Belichick is on the open market after six Super Bowl titles and 24 years in Foxborough, Mass. He and the Patriots agreed to mutual split after New England's season.

With 302 regular-season wins, Belichick is 17 victories from surpassing George Halas (318) in second place and 27 wins away from overtaking Don Shula (328) as the NFL's all-time leader. Belichick already owns the mosts wins in postseason history (31).

Overall, Belichick has a regular-season record of 302-165 and a 31-13 playoff record.