Biden to visit Israel as Gaza braces for a possible ground invasion: Live updates

Israeli attacks continue on the 11th day in Gaza RAFAH, GAZA - OCTOBER 17: Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza on October 17, 2023. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu via Getty Images)

By Yahoo News Staff, Yahoo News

President Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on.

The White House said that the president will "demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel in the face of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack" before traveling to Jordan, where he will meet with leaders from Egypt and Palestine to "discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza."

Biden's trip to Israel comes as the situation in Gaza grows more and more dire. At least 2,800 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday, while Israeli officials say at least 1,300 Israelis are dead. U.S. officials have said at least 30 Americans are among the overall toll, with another 13 missing.

(Cover photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images)

