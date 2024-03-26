Before and after pictures of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge

By Ed Hornick, Yahoo News

Photographs from the Associated Press show the extent of the destruction to the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Md., after a cargo ship crashed into it early Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse.

Click on the photo slider below to see what the bridge looked like on June 20, 2012, and March 26, 2024:

Read more:

Baltimore Key Bridge collapse live updates [Yahoo News]

Photos: Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse [Yahoo News]

The Latest | Biden says he will visit Baltimore soon [AP]

Port of Baltimore suspends ship traffic after bridge collapse: What it means for travel [USA Today]

Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping [AFP]

What to know about Baltimore bridge collapse and its economic impact [CBS News]

'Nothing is staying put in the ocean': Bridge collapse rescue teams face big challenges [USA Today]

See the cargo ship that brought down a major Baltimore bridge, from all angles [Business Insider]

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!