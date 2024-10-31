Australian golfer Jeffrey Guan vows to play again after on-course accident results in loss of sight in one eye: 'I will be back'

Procore Championship 2024 - Round One NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jeffrey Guan of Australia tees off on hole #16 during the first round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 12, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Al Chang/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Al Chang/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Australian golfer Jeffrey Guan says he will continue his career after permanently losing sight in his left eye after being hit in the face with a ball during a pro-am event in New South Wales, Australia last month.

The 20-year-old Guan, a two-time national junior champion, suffered a fractured left cheekbone and eye socket after he was struck while putting a club back in his bag on his golf cart.

"The instant ringing and pain rushed to my head, and I dropped to the ground," Guan wrote in a post on Instagram. "I remember seeing blood coming out of my eye and the next thing I knew, I was in an ambulance being transported to a local hospital."

Guan was later airlifted for emergency treatment. He underwent two surgeries and will likely require more to further repair the damaged area. He spent two weeks in intensive care but ultimately the vision in his left eye was lost. Doctors estimate he needs between six and 12 months of healing time and he has been told he cannot golf for at least six months.

The accident took place one week after Guan made his debut on the U.S. PGA Tour at the Procore Championship in Napa, California where he missed the cut by one shot.

The PGA of Australia and Australian Sports Foundation have launched an online fundraiser to support Guan and are hoping to raise at least $500,000.

Despite the long road ahead of him, Guan is not giving up on playing.