Auburn fans celebrate Nick Saban's retirement by rolling Toomer's Corner

Alabama v Auburn AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide prior to their game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The retirement of Nick Saban was bound to inspire a lot of feelings, in many directions. That it came so suddenly on Wednesday, only added to a frenetic day in college football after the news broke.

Of course, there was only elation at Auburn, where fans had been dealing with a juggernaut about 150 miles away for the last 17 seasons. The Tigers gave Saban more than his fair share of losses — 38% of his regular season losses, in face — but the idea of no longer having to recruit against the man and beat him every year had to feel good.

So good, in fact, that some fans on the ground in Auburn responded by rolling Toomer's Corner, their tradition every time their team posts a win. Which they basically just did.

There really is no greater compliment than this from your rival.

Some current and former Auburn players had similar thoughts.

On the Tuscaloosa side, there was nothing but bittersweet praise for a coach with a strong argument as the greatest to ever manage a college football sideline. There might have also been a little worry.

Many former Alabama players were more effusive in their praise.

Former Alabama star and current Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey approached it from a different direction.

Saban's coaching peers also had some kind praise, including from Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Sanders' son, meanwhile, started recruiting.

The media, from reporters to analysts to influencers, were predictably all over the story as well, but the AL.com Alabama beat reporter best captured the suddenness of the news.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!