Astros spot-starter Ronel Blanco delivers stunning no-hitter vs. Blue Jays

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox) (Kevin M. Cox/AP)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

This was unexpected.

Houston Astros reliver Ronel Blanco got a spot start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. He finished with the first no-hitter of the 2024 season in a 10-0 Houston win.

A third-year major leaguer primarily with relief experience, Blanco had never thrown more than six innings in an MLB game. He pitched nine stunning innings Monday in the eighth start of his MLB career.

With two outs in the ninth, Blanco walked George Springer for only his second baserunner allowed all night. But he induced a groundout from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to secure the unlikely no-hitter.

Blanco finished the game with 75 strikes on 103 pitches. He tallied seven strikeouts and two walks.

