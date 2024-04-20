Arch Manning puts on a show in Texas' spring game, throwing for three touchdowns

2023 University of Texas Spring Football Game College Football: Texas Arch Manning (16) in action, gives a thumbs up during a spring exhibition game at Darrell K Royal Stadium. Austin, TX 4/15/2023 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164345 TK1) (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima)

Arch Manning provided Texas fans and college football diehards with an enticing look on Saturday.

Yes, the sophomore's performance was in the Longhorns' spring Orange-White game, not a regular-season contest against the likes of Michigan, Georgia or Oklahoma. However, that didn't dim the excitement over Manning's dazzling display in Austin.

Taking over for starter Quinn Ewers as quarterback for the White team, Manning threw a 75-yard bomb to DeAndre Moore Jr. for a touchdown on his first play.

On his next possession, Manning threw for another score, hitting Jaydon Blue over the middle for a 29-yard play.

Arch Manning to Jaydon Blue for the TD



He is 5 for 5, 133 yards 2 TDs so far... pic.twitter.com/ZXCCxG8JDr — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) April 20, 2024

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning had another 75-yard touchdown pass in him, connecting with Isaiah Bond on a deep throw in the fourth quarter to give the White team a 34–28 lead.

Arch Manning hits Isaiah Bond in stride for his second 75 yard TD pass on the day pic.twitter.com/9YLPyOOCbk — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) April 20, 2024

For the day, Manning threw for 355 yards and those three touchdowns. Unfortunately, that effort wasn't enough to lead his team to a victory, as the Orange eventually won the game, 35–34.

But very few will remember that final score. If Manning goes on to achieve the success in college many are projecting for him. this performance might be viewed as the beginning of a beautiful career.

However, it should probably be pointed out that Manning capitalized on some poor defense and broken coverages, something Longhorns fans should perhaps be concerned about as they join the SEC this season.

Still, Manning connected with those wide-open receivers and put on a show. That should give fans hope while he backs up Ewers for one more year.