Antonio Pierce is lead candidate for Raiders HC job, thanks to 'key players'' support

Antonio Pierce's resume on the grass and the support of key Las Vegas Raiders players have reportedly made him the leading candidate for the Raiders full-time head coaching gig.

While Pierce is also being considered for the Tennessee Titans coaching vacancy, the Raiders haven't interviewed anyone else for their opening. According to one source who spoke to ESPN, "I would be blown away if Antonio weren't the pick" for Las Vegas owner Mark Davis.

Pierce finished with a 5-4 overall record and 3-1 in the division — with pivotal wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos — to help the Raiders finish second in the AFC West at 8-9.

While the Raiders fell short of making the playoffs for the 19th time in two decades, Davis told ESPN after the victory over the Broncos that he was "very excited" about the job that Pierce had done. Players like receiver Davante Adams, defensive end Maxx Crosby and others openly and vocally threw their vote behind Pierce, which factored into the growing momentum for the 45 year old.

"It's obviously who I wanted, and he's my vote," Adams told reporters on Jan. 3. "I've been vocal about that, and that's basically how the whole locker room feels, and with good reason. He's come in and done a great job."

Davis promoted Pierce to the interim coaching job after firing former head coach Josh McDaniels on Halloween. At that point, morale in the locker room was low, the team was 3-5 and frustration was growing among the players for their continued inability to find ways to win.

Pierce joined the team as its linebackers coach in 2022 after coaching stints at Arizona State and as the head coach of high-school powerhouse Long Beach Poly in California.

Las Vegas' 27-14 win over Denver in the season finale may have been the final push needed to convince ownership that the solution for its past coaching ills was in house.

"It's legendary," Crosby said on Jan. 7. "When you have the right culture, a guy like A.P. that embraces the history of the Raiders, it's special. ... A ton of legends [visit] consistently because the amount of respect they have for him. So it makes you, as a player, want to go out there and show who you are. You know what I mean? You want to be at that level one day."