Angels, GM Perry Minasian reportedly agree to new extension as team faces missing playoffs again

Angels news conference to introduce new manager Ron Washington Anaheim, CA - November 15: Angeles general manager Perry Minasian listens to a reporter's question after introducing Angels new manager Ron Washington during his introduction news conference at Angel Stadium in Anaheim Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

Opting for consistency, the Los Angeles Angels will reportedly bring back general manager Perry Minasian, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

Minasian, who was hired in 2020, was coming up on the end of his current contract and recently agreed to a new deal to continue on in the role.

The team has not officially announced an extension for Minasian and the length is currently unknown.

The Angels are 54-73, tied for last in the AL West, and heading for another October without playoff baseball. They have not made the postseason since 2014 and have done so only once since 2009.

Under Minasian, the Angeles have not won more than 77 games in a season and are currently on pace for 93 losses, which would be the most in franchise history in a season since 1980.

The Angels have struggled to break through and find success. They've had to watch Shohei Ohtani leave for the Los Angeles Dodgers via free agency; Mike Trout play only 319 games since 2020; and Anthony Rendon underperform after signing a 7-year, $245 million contract one year before Minasian replaced Billy Eppler as GM.

Minasian also used all 20 selections in the 2021 MLB draft on pitchers with none of them breaking through and making an impact on the Angels' staff.

There is young talent currently providing a glimmer of hope for the future in first baseman Nolan Schanuel (22), shortstop Zach Neto (23), relief pitcher Ben Joyce (23), and catcher Logan O'Hoppe (24).

But as was the issue with Ohtani and a then-healthy Trout, the supporting cast around them could not do enough to create a winner. Minasian has accumulated young talent on the MLB roster and in their system — like infielder Christian Moore, a 2024 first-round draft pick — and will now get an extension to see those players help turn the franchise into one that is an annual playoff contender.