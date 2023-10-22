ALCS: Astros vs. Rangers score, highlights, news and live tracker

Championship Series - Texas Rangers v Houston Astros - Game Two HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers celebrates an out against the Houston Astros to end the fifth inning in Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros can punch their ticket to the World Series on Sunday. Houston and the Texas Rangers will square off again in the ALCS. Heading into Game 6, Houston has a 3-2 series lead. A win would move the team on to its fifth World Series appearance in the past seven seasons.

If the team hopes to get there, it will need a strong start from lefty Framber Valdez. He has struggled in two postseason starts, giving up nine earned runs in seven innings. Getting Valdez back on track would go a long way toward Houston repeating as World Series champs, but the Rangers' offense is a difficult matchup.

On the other side, Nathan Eovaldi takes the mound for the Rangers. Eovaldi has been the polar opposite of Valdez this postseason. In three playoff starts in 2023, Eovaldi has allowed just five total earned runs. He's a perfect 3-0 in October.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates as the Astros take on the Rangers in Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday.