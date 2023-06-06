Adam Finkelstein on Amen & Ausar Thompson | On the Clock with Krysten Peek

Yahoo Sports NBA analyst Krysten Peek is joined by 24/7 Sports Director of Scouting and College Basketball Insider for CBS Sports HQ Adam Finkelstein to dive into Amen and Ausar Thompson, two identical twins who will likely be selected early in the NBA Draft this year.

2:44 - KP and Adam kick things off by breaking down the Thompson twins as players and what sets them apart both on and off the court.

14:20 - Next, the duo attempt to determine which Thompson twin is the better prospect overall. They both have their strengths and weaknesses – Amen is probably the better athlete, while Ausar is the better defender. The biggest concern for both players is their shooting. Both players may be high risk/high reward type prospects, but Amen seems to be more boom or bust than his brother.

19:05 - KP and Adam focus on one brother at a time, starting with Amen. Amen is usually going higher in mock drafts because of his superstar upside. Adam breaks down Amen's athletic ability and flashes on tape that indicate he has the potential to be a star at the NBA level.

23:45 - Next up is twin brother Ausar. Adam believes Ausar could be an immediate impact defender at the NBA level and shows a lot of promise as a cutter, which helps make up for his lack of shooting ability.

30:20 - Adam and KP react to clips from Krysten's interview with the Thompson twins as they discuss their unique experience not playing at the college level, where they'll be drafted and who they model their game after.

41:45 - What are the best possible fits for Amen and Ausar? Adam likes the Portland Trailblazers as a potential landing spot for Amen, but dislikes the fits with the Detroit Pistons. KP likes Amen with the Houston Rockets. Ausar's best fit would be with the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards or Indiana Pacers.