Aces announce two-year extension with two-time MVP A'ja Wilson a day after strong win over Liberty

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 26: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces warms up before a game against the Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 88-80. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After their best game of the season, the Las Vegas Aces are getting even stronger. The team announced a two-year extension for two-time MVP A'ja Wilson on Thursday. The move comes a day after the Aces took down the New York Liberty in the battle of the super teams.

The team did not announce the terms of the deal. The contract ensures the team's strong core, which includes Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, Wilson and Jackie Young, will stay with the team through at least the 2024 WNBA season.

Wilson's track record in the WNBA is impeccable. Over her first five seasons in the league, Wilson averaged 19.1 points and 8.4 rebounds. She won the 2018 Rookie of the Year award, made the All-Star team four times and took home two MVP awards during that period. In addition to all that, Wilson led the Aces to a WNBA championship last season, earning her first ring.

She's off to yet another strong start this season. Through 15 games, Wilson is averaging 19.4 points and nine rebounds per game.

Given Wilson's on-court ability, the extension was an easy call for the Aces. Wilson, however, means more to the team than just her on-court numbers. She was the first ever draft pick by the franchise, who selected Wilson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft. She's been the team's identity since Day 1.

The timing of the announcement is awfully convenient. The Aces announced the move a day after taking down the Liberty 98-81. The win pushed the Aces to 14-1, the best record in the WNBA. The contest was billed as the battle of the super teams. Both clubs added significant talent in the offseason, with New York bringing in Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot. Alysha Clark and Candace Parker strengthened an already excellent Aces team.

The Aces and Liberty will square off three more times during the regular season.