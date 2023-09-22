Aces' A'ja Wilson named 2023 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year for second-straight honor

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson warms up for Game 3 of the basketball team's WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) (Jessica Hill/AP)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

A’ja Wilson went back-to-back.

The Las Vegas Aces star is the 2023 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced Friday. This comes after she earned the honor last season, making her only the 8th player in league history to take home the award multiple times.

The league also announced its All-Defensive teams. Wilson made WNBA All-Defensive First Team—her third WNBA all-defensive selection.

2023 WNBA All-Defensive First Team

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Brittney Sykes, Washington Mystics

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Jordin Canada, Los Angeles Sparks

2023 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team

Betnijah Laney, New York Liberty

Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm

Nneka Ogwumike, Las Angeles Sparks

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Elizabeth Williams, Chicago Sky

This story will be updated.

