Aaron Rodgers: 'I resent' accusations about role in Jets firing Robert Saleh

Aaron Rodgers dismissed allegations that he contributed to, or even advocated for, the New York Jets firing head coach Robert Saleh.

Speaking Wednesday afternoon on the Pat McAfee Show, the four-time MVP quarterback of the Jets called the allegations “ridiculous.”

"I resent any of those accusations because they're patently false,” Rodgers said. “It's interesting the amount of power people think I have. Which I don't. I love Robert and it was one of those days yesterday."

The Jets fired Saleh Tuesday morning after falling to 2-3 with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in England. Team owner Woody Johnson called Rodgers the night prior, but Rodgers said “nothing was abnormal” in that call. He also reiterated his appreciation for Saleh, citing the coach as a “big reason why I came to the Jets.”

The Jets promoted defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to interim head coach. Ulbrich and Johnson suggested changes to play-caller could come in a Tuesday call.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Rodgers’ working relationship dates back to their Green Bay Packers tenure.

“Our relationship is great,” Rodgers said. “It always has been and always will be. There was going to be some things that needed to change regardless of what happened to Robert. We just haven’t been playing consistent football on offense as we know, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

“[Ulbrich] and I have talked a couple times. I’m on board with whatever he decides as far as the offense goes. I want to do what’s best for the team. We’re throwing our support behind whatever he decides.”