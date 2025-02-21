76ers' Joel Embiid on ailing knee affecting play: 'Hard to have trust when you're not yourself'

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 11: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on February 11, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Joel Embiid knows the level he needs to get to in order to be back to where he was when he won the NBA MVP award in 2023. But injuries, specifically his knee, have kept him out of the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup regularly and from returning to the player who averaged 30 points per game for three straight seasons.

During Thursday night's 124-104 loss to the Boston Celtics, Embiid played 27 minutes, was 3-of-9 from the field and picked up only three rebounds. It was only his 18th game of the season, with knee and foot issues forcing him to watch more basketball than play this season.

Despite having time off for the All-Star break, Embiid said the break helped "a little bit," but he's still not happy with his status overall.

“I’m sure you can figure it out,”Embiid said. "The way I was playing a year ago is not the way I’m playing right now. It sucks. ... I probably need to fix the problem, and then I'll be back at that level. But it's hard to have trust when you're not yourself."

Last season, Embiid played only 39 regular-season games, but was putting up the type of numbers he wishes he could replicate. He averaged 34.7 points per game and shot 38.8 from 3-point range, both career highs. He also averaged 11 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, while playing nearly 34 minutes per night.

This season, numbers are down. Embiid is playing just over 30 minutes a night and averaging 24.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game and shooting 45% from the field.

The Sixers are suffering for it as they currently hold a 20-35 record, sixth-worst in the NBA

As his left knee continues to bother him, Embiid said that while he may not get to 100% health this season, he can still be useful when he's on the floor, just in different ways.

"I’m not as dominant as I was a couple months ago, but that doesn’t mean I still can’t have a lot of impact on the game," Embiid said. "Just me being out there, I think it helps a lot — just my presence, my ability to attract double teams, getting guys more shots.

“But my dominant self, I’ll get there. It’s just tough because you know you can do so much more. There’s no excuses; it’s just the way it is. Just got to keep finding ways to figure it out and get better.”