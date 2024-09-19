49ers TE George Kittle misses Thursday's practice with hamstring injury

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle did not practice on Thursday and was added to the team's injury report due to tightness in his hamstring. His status for Week 3's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday is in question, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Additionally, cornerback Charvarius Ward didn't practice due to a hamstring injury and was listed on San Francisco's injury report.

Kittle and Ward join receiver Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey among injured 49ers players. Samuel is out with a calf strain and is expected to miss "a couple of weeks," according to coach Kyle Shanahan. McCaffrey is on injured reserve and thus out for at least two more games with Achilles tendinitis and calf tightness.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.