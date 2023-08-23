49ers name QB Sam Darnold backup to Brock Purdy over Trey Lance, per report

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and quarterback Trey Lance (5) meet with Denver Broncos players after an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

The San Francisco 49ers named quarterback Sam Darnold the team’s No. 2 quarterback on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

With Darnold as Brock Purdy's backup, San Francisco is reportedly exploring its options with Trey Lance, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

The organization traded up from the No. 12 pick all the way to the No. 3 spot draft Lance in 2021.

It seemed obvious early in the offseason Purdy would assume the QB1 title, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said he thought every member of the Purdy, Lance and Darnold trio were capable of leading a team in May:

"I do believe we have three quarterbacks talent-wise who are all capable of being franchise-like quarterbacks," Shanahan said. "Brock's done that in his eight [games]. And we have two other guys on our roster who we strongly believe can do that also."

Lance was named starting quarterback for the team's preseason opener earlier this month and had a rough showing. He finished 10 of 15 for 112 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders, a performance that featured a late rally. He also took four sacks and narrowly avoided two interceptions, including one in the end zone.

