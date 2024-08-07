2024 Paris Olympics: Germany advances to handball semifinals with wild, chaotic win over France

HANDBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-GER-FRA Germany's players celebrate their victory over France at the end of the men's quarter-final handball match between Germany and France of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images) (SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany is moving on to the semifinals in handball thanks to a wild and thrilling ending to their match against France. Germany won the quarterfinal match 35-34, after scoring a last-second point to force overtime and another last-second point — and a save — to win the game.

ASTONISHING HANDBALL DRAMA. 😱



Germany scores a miraculous buzzer-beating goal in the final seconds, then wins it in overtime against France to advance to the semifinal! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/c3tK1agci6 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 7, 2024

France made a couple of crucial turnovers in those final seconds that changed the outcome of the game. As a result, the host country will not advance in the competition for the popular European sport.

France was up 17-14 at halftime, and lead by as many as six points during the second half before Germany began creeping up towards France's score. With less than 15 minutes remaining, the two teams tied before trading leads before France pulled away with a two-point lead with less than a minute remaining.

Germany then scored, and then took advantage of a crucial France turnover to score a game-tying goal with seconds left. Germany's Renars Uscins, assisted by Julian Koester, scored that crucial point to tie the game at 29-all and forced overtime.

The two teams then moved into a ten-minute overtime, where the game was close once again. With less than 15 seconds remaining, and the two teams tied 34-34, Uscins came in clutch again and scored the game-winning goal, but France returned quickly on the fast break for a chance to tie.

In the final seconds, France's last-ditch effort to keep the game going was miraculously saved by German goalkeeper David Spaeth.

Germany's series of miracles will send the team to the semifinals, where they will face Spain for a chance to play for gold.