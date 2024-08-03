2024 Olympic golf: Final round tee times announced with Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele tied for lead

Golf - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Jon Rahm of Team Spain acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during Day Three of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Saturday was Moving Day at the Olympic men's golf tournament at Le Golf National with a good number of low scores put in during the third round.

Heading into the final day of competition Spain's Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele of the U.S. sit atop the leaderboard at 14-under par.

Rahm birdied three of the last five holes for a 5-under day, while Schauffele's only blemish in the round was a bogey on the second hole. Rahm's long birdie on No. 17 helped him tie for the lead.

The round of the day went to Denmark's Nicolai Højgaard, who tied the course record set by his twin brother, Rasmus, by shooting 9-under.

Højgaard is currently tied for fourth at 11-under.

As for the French team of Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez, it has been mixed results through three rounds. Perez, who had the honor of hitting the first tee shot on Thursday, is tied for 14th at 8-under. Pavon is in last place at 10-over par.

Leaderboard after Round 3

T1. Jon Rahm (-14)Xander Schauffele (-14)

3. Tommy Fleetwood (-13)

T4. Nicolai Højgaard (-11)Hideki Matsuyama (-11)

T6. Rory McIlroy (-10)Scottie Scheffler (-10)Tom Kim (-10)Thomas Detry (-10)

T10. Ludvig Åberg (-9)Jason Day (-9)Joaquin Niemann (-9)

T13. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-8)Thorbjørn Olesen (-8)Victor Perez (-8)Erik van Rooyen (-8)

Other notables: Wyndham Clark (-5), Shane Lowry (-5), Collin Morikawa (-5), Viktor Hovland (-1).

Here are the tee times for Round 4, with the first group beginning at X a.m. ET.

Olympic Men's Golf Round 4 tee times

All times ET

(Matthew Fitzpatrick has withdrawn with a right thumb strain.)

3 a.m.: Camilo Villegas (COL), Matthieu Pavon (FRA)

3:11 a.m.: Mito Pereira (CHI), Phachara Khongwatmai (THA), Carl Yuan (CHN)

3:22 a.m.: Zecheng Dou (CHN), Daniel Hillier (NZL), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA)

3:33 a.m.: Kristoffer Ventura (NOR), Adrian Meronk (POL), Emiliano Grillo (ARG)

3:44 a.m.: Nico Echavarria (COL), Kevin Yu (TPE), Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND)

3:55 a.m.: Tapio Pulkkanen, Rafa Campos (PUR), Keita Nakajima (JPN)

4:11 a.m.: Gavin Green (MAS), Abraham Ancer (MEX), Alex Noren (SWE)

4:22 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma (IND), Viktor Hovland (NOR), Matthias Schmid (GER)

4:33 a.m.: Nick Taylor (CAN), Sepp Straka (AUT), Joel Girrbach (SUI)

4:44 a.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart (BEL), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Sami Välimäki (FIN)

4:55 a.m.: David Puig (ESP), Min Woo Lee (AUS), Guido Migliozzi (ITA)

5:06 a.m.: Ryan Fox (NZL), Collin Morikawa (USA), Carlos Ortiz (MEX)

5:17 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger (GER), Wyndham Clark (USA), Shane Lowry (IRL)

5:33 a.m.: Alejandro Tosti (ARG), C.T. Pan (TPE), Matteo Manassero (ITA)

5:44 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Byeong Hun An (KOR), Corey Conners (CAN)

5:55 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN), Victor Perez (FRA)

6:06 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg (SWE), Jason Day (AUS), Joaquin Niemann (CHI),

6:17 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler (USA), Tom Kim (KOR), Thomas Detry (BEL)

6:28 a.m.: Nicolai Højgaard (DEN), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Rory McIlroy (IRL)

6:39 a.m.: Jon Rahm (ESP), Xander Schauffele (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (GBR)

Golf is back for the third straight Olympic Games. After being an event at the 1900 and 1904 Olympics, it did not appear again until Rio 2016.

Both the men's and women's tournaments feature 72-hole stroke play. There is no cut, so each of the 60 men and 60 women participating are eligible to play all four rounds.

The men's tournament will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 4, and the women will finish on Saturday, Aug. 10. Nelly Korda (USA) is the defending women's gold medalist.