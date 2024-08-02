2024 Olympic golf: Round 3 tee times announced with Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele tied atop leaderboard

Tommy Fleetwood, of Britain, chips out of a bunker to the 11th green during the second round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)

We have a three-way tie atop the men's golf leaderboard with Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and defending gold medalist Xander Schauffele all finishing the second round 11-under at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Right behind the leaders is Jon Rahm, who is 9-under heading into the third round at Le Golf National. Thomas Detry, C.T. Pan and Tom Kim are tied for fifth at 8-under.

Matsuyama was rolling along with and retook the lead on the 16th with a chip-in birdie.

But it was on the 18th hole that Matsuyama ran into trouble and lost his lead. His tee shot went right and landed in the rough. His third shot approaching the green ended up in the water and he had to settle for a double bogey and a tie with Fleetwood and Schauffele.

Matsuyama, Fleetwood and Schauffele will tee off in the final group at 6:39 a.m. ET.

Min Woo Lee made one of the biggest moves in the second round going from 5-over on Thursday to 6-under on Friday to head into the weekend with a score of a 1-under.

Other notable names hoping for good scores on Saturday include Scottie Scheffler (-6), Rory McIlroy (-5), Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Åberg (-4), Shane Lowry (E), Wyndham Clark (+1), and Viktor Hovland (+3).

Here are the tee times for Round 3, which the first group beginning at 3 a.m. ET.

Olympic Men's Golf Rounds 3 and 4 tee times

All times ET

3 a.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA), Daniel Hillier (NZL), Camilo Villegas (COL)

3:11 a.m.: Mito Pereira (CHI), Phachara Khongwatmai (THA), Matthieu Pavon (FRA)

3:22 a.m.: Adrian Meronk (POL), Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND), Viktor Hovland (NOR)

3:33 a.m.: Matthias Schmid (GER), Wyndham Clark (USA), Gavin Green (MAS)

3:44 a.m.: Nick Taylor (CAN), Rafa Campos (PUR), Nico Echavarria (COL)

3:55 a.m.: Carl Yuan (CHN), Kevin Yu (TPE), Shane Lowry (IRL)

4:11 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Sepp Straka (AUT), Abraham Ancer (MEX)

4:22 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Alex Noren (SWE), Min Woo Lee (AUS)

4:33 a.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart (BEL), Joel Girrbach (SUI), Tapio Pulkkanen (FIN)

4:44 a.m.: Nicolai Højgaard (DEN), Byeong Hun An (KOR), Ryan Fox (NZL)

4:55 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN), Zecheng Dou (CHN), Keita Nakajima (JPN)

5:06 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma (IND), Kristoffer Ventura (NOR), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

5:17 a.m.: Collin Morikawa (USA), Carlos Ortiz (MEX), Ludvig Åberg (SWE)

5:33 a.m.: Matteo Manassero (ITA), Sami Välimäki (FIN), David Puig (ESP)

5:44 a.m.: Corey Conners (CAN), Jason Day (AUS), Rory McIlroy (IRL)

5:55 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick (GBR), Victor Perez (FRA), Alejandro Tosti (ARG)

6:06 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Scottie Scheffler (USA)

6:17 a.m.: Tom Kim (KOR), Stephan Jaeger (GER), Guido Migliozzi (ITA)

6:28 a.m.: Jon Rahm (ESP), Thomas Detry (BEL), C.T. Pan (TPE)

6:39 a.m.: Xander Schauffele (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Tommy Fleetwood (GBR)

Golf is back for the third straight Olympic Games. After being an event at the 1900 and 1904 Olympics, it did not appear again until Rio 2016.

Both the men's and women's tournaments will feature 72-hole stroke play. There is no cut so each of the 60 men and 60 women participating are eligible to play all four rounds.

The men's tournament will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 4, and the women will finish on Saturday, Aug. 10. Nelly Korda (USA) is the defending women's gold medalist.