2024 NFL Draft grades: Green Bay Packers' stockpile of picks put to good use

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: The Green Bay Packers selected Arizona Tackle Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall pick during Day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Overall Green Bay Packers grade: B

The Packers made a ton of draft picks and came out looking pretty good. Their linebacker picks were questionable (although the entire linebacker class was down this year), but they found a potential franchise left tackle in Jordan Morgan at the end of the first round. They took three safeties as well and might have a tough, versatile duo now between Javon Bullard and Xavier McKinney. MarShawn Lloyd is a quality addition at running back while they test Josh Jacobs for at least a season.

Favorite pick: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona (25th overall)

This is a good range for Morgan. He needs to add some strength for the NFL, but he’s a classic, pure pass-blocking left tackle who will always have a place in the league. He’s going to face a learning curve getting used to NFL pass rushers and the speed and strength of the game, but this is a quality bet for the Packers to take at the end of the first round.

Least favorite pick: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M (45th overall)

Cooper being here is more of a problem with where college football is right now on defense more than anything Cooper did. He is a fast, rangy linebacker prospect who wasn’t always asked to do traditional NFL linebacker tasks — like many LBs in college. He has work to do in terms of playing downhill and sifting through traffic in the box. His speed will give him a chance to be a playmaker from the jump.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 25: Jordan Morgan, OT, ArizonaRound 2, Pick 45: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&MRound 2, Pick 58: Javon Bullard, S, GeorgiaRound 3, Pick 88: MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USCRound 3, Pick 91: Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, MissouriRound 4, Pick 111: Evan Williams, S, OregonRound 5, Pick 163: Jacob Monk, OL, DukeRound 5, Pick 169: Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon StateRound 6, Pick 202: Travis Glover, OT, Georgia StateRound 7, Pick 245: Michael Pratt, QB, TulaneRound 7, Pick 255: Kalen King, CB, Penn State