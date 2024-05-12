2024 NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Who will Hawks take with No. 1 pick? Our latest projections for every team with lottery order now set

CHICAGO — The Atlanta Hawks received the No. 1 pick for the first time in franchise history after entering the lottery with a 3% chance. Unlike last year when it was the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes and everyone tuned in to see who would be landing the 7-foot-4 French star, this year is significantly different with no consensus top pick.

There was a bit of drama this year with the lottery when the Hawks and San Antonio Spurs snuck inside the top 4 and the Detroit Pistons fell to No. 5 after having one of the best chances to land the top pick. The Pistons have now had the NBA’s worst record in back-to-back years and have ended up with the fifth pick in the lottery each time.

With the lottery order set, here's a look at Yahoo Sports' projections for both rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft.

1. Atlanta Hawks: C Alex Sarr

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 205 pounds | Perth Wildcats (Australia)

The Hawks have a lot of options with this pick and Sarr could be the versatile center to play alongside Trae Young if he stays in Atlanta.

Sarr, who elected to play for the Perth Wildcats in Australia's NBL for one season, commanded the attention of NBA scouts and executives in the fall during a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas against the G League Ignite. He showcased a much improved motor and elite rim protection, and solidified himself as a potential top pick after dominating the paint against other projected lottery talent in Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland. During his one season for the Wildcats, Sarr averaged 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 18 minutes per game.

2. Washington Wizards: G/F Zaccharie Risacher

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 204 pounds | JL Bourg (France)

The 6-9 wing has played over 60 games this season, more than any other prospect, and shown significant improvement since he played for Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit last spring. One of the best catch-and-shoot wings in the draft, Risacher is shooting 39% from 3-point range on 3.5 attempts per game and has added better decision-making in the lane and is an improving facilitator.

The Wizards drafted French guard Bilal Coulibaly last year and bringing in Risacher to play alongside him could form one of the best up-and-coming perimeter defenses in the Eastern Conference.

3. Houston Rockets: C Donovan Clingan

Ht./Wt.: 7-2, 280 pounds | Class: Sophomore | UConn

The Rockets have invested heavily in guard play the last few drafts with Jalen Green and Amen Thompson last year. Adding Clingan to anchor the defense could bring some added size to bang with the talented centers in the Western Conference.

Clingan dealt with injuries all season long, but he was at full strength during the postseason and helped lead UConn to back-to-back titles. The 7-2 center held his own against 7-4 Zach Edey, the most dominant player in college basketball, and solidified himself as the next big off the board after Sarr. In a tournament win over Northwestern, Clingan flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 14 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks in 27 minutes. He moves well laterally for his size and has the footwork to defend the pick-and-roll and recover to the block.

4. San Antonio Spurs: G Nikola Topić

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 201 pounds | KK Mega Basket (Serbia)

The Spurs need a playmaker to get Wembanyama the ball and Topić is one of the best passers in this draft class. Topić was sidelined for over three months with a knee injury, but he's back playing for KK Crvena Zvezda in Serbia. The 6-6 point guard is averaging 5.9 assists per game. In a recent win on May 3, his second game back from injury, Topić put up eight points, six assists and two steals in 18 minutes off the bench. He has recorded 10 assists twice this season and is only averaging two turnovers per game as the team's primary ball-handler.

5. Detroit Pistons: F Matas Buzelis

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 212 pounds | G League Ignite

It's hard to not bet on a player like Buzelis at the NBA level with his length and how well he finishes above the rim. He struggled from the outside this year for the Ignite, but showed a lot of improvement defensively, guarding multiple positions and using better timing as a rim protector. The Pistons falling to No. 5 still gives them options to add length and defensive versatility with Buzelis, who can play multiple positions on the court.

6. Charlotte Hornets: G Stephon Castle

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Freshman | UConn

Castle was incredible during the NCAA tournament. The 6-6 guard delivered under pressure on the biggest stage in college basketball, particularly in the Final Four. In his last two games against Alabama and Purdue, Castle averaged 18 points and five rebounds. He is one of the best defending guards in this draft class and consistently smothered some of the best guards as a freshman this past season. He was one of the biggest risers during the tournament and is now a projected top-5 pick.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: G/F Ron Holland

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 206 pounds | G League Ignite

Holland was a high-volume scorer on a struggling Ignite team, but teams might look past his score-first instincts with the lack of playmakers on the team this year. He's one of the best defensive forwards in this class, averaging 2.3 steals per game.

8. San Antonio Spurs: G Rob Dillingham

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 178 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

The Kentucky point guard was arguably one of the best players in the country coming off the bench this year. Dillingham is incredibly shifty and doesn't shy away from big shots or big moments when the game is on the line. Teams might be wary of how productive he can be as an undersized point guard in the league, but he didn't have a problem creating separation off the dribble playing in the SEC. Dillingham averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 assists in his one season at Kentucky.

The Spurs have the opportunity to draft two great facilitators inside the lottery and create more options for chemistry and growth around Wembanyama.

9. Memphis Grizzlies: G Reed Sheppard

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 187 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

Sheppard has a maturity and ease to his game that made him look more like an upperclassman and not a freshman during his one season at Kentucky. He is reliable in the backcourt, is a great defender and can knock it down from deep.

10. Utah Jazz: F Cody Williams

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Colorado

Williams, the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, dealt with injuries during his one year at Colorado, but showed promising upside during the NCAA tournament with how well he defended in both transition and half-court sets. He has a solid two-dribble pull-up and promising potential as an outside shooter in the NBA.

11. Chicago Bulls: G Dalton Knecht

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Tennessee

Knecht was one of the best scorers in college basketball this season and, at times, carried Tennessee through tough games by himself. His defense has improved, and he's tough on both sides of the ball with his physicality and ability to finish through contact.

12: Oklahoma City Thunder: G Ja'Kobe Walter

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

Walter is one of the best outside shooting guards in the draft with how well he sets his feet and with his quick-twitch high release. He went cold during the back half of the season at Baylor with opposing teams having ample time to scout him. The NBA spacing and pace should translate better with his style of play.

13. Sacremento Kings: G/F Tidjane Salaun

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 203 pounds | Cholet (France)

Salaun is still playing for his team in the French league, giving extended time for scouts to watch him leading up to the draft. Salaun is far from a finished product, but has improved tremendously over the season in many areas, including his shot selection and quick decision-making when the ball is in his hands.

14. Portland Trail Blazers: C Yves Missi

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 235 pounds | Class: Freshman | Baylor

Missi's combination of size, rim protection and great hands could see him sneak into the lottery during the pre-draft process while working out individually for teams. He averaged 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 23 minutes for Baylor during his freshman year.

Post Lottery

15.Miami Heat: G Isaiah Collier

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | USC

Collier didn’t get a chance to find his rhythm at USC after dealing with an injury and chemistry issues with teammates, but he would be a steal for anyone outside the lottery. Although there are still questions surrounding his outside shot, he is one of the best downhill guards in this draft.

16. Philadelphia 76ers: G Devin Carter

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Junior | Providence

Carter is one of the best two-way guards in this draft class. He can come into an established 76ers backcourt and give good minutes with the second unit. During his junior season, he averaged 19.7 points and 3.6 assists per game and capped off his college career with 27 points and eight rebounds against a very talented Marquette team.

17. New Orleans Pelicans: C Kyle Filipowski

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 220 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Duke

Filipowski elected to return for his sophomore season after undergoing double hip surgery a year ago and his lateral movement improved this season. Duke ran a lot of offense through the 7-foot center and Jon Scheyer tried to target mismatches anytime he could. Although he didn’t shoot the 3-ball great this season, the promise for a pick-and-pop game is there, and he’s an elite defender with how well he guards the paint.

18. Orlando Magic: C Kel'el Ware

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 223 pounds | Class: Sophomore |Indiana

Ware was significantly better during his sophomore season at Indiana. He was stronger with the ball and a great defensive anchor for the Hoosiers. The Magic invested heavily in guards last year and could be looking to add some size and length in the frontcourt.

19. Toronto Raptors: F Tyler Smith

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 224 pounds | G League Ignite

Smith is an intriguing prospect with his size and versatility, and his draft range is anywhere from late lottery to mid-first round. His one season with the G League Ignite was up and down from a scouting perspective with how lopsided the games were for the Ignite, but Smith posed a pick-and-pop threat from behind the arc and improved his decision-making and shot selection coming off the bench.

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: F Tristan da Silva

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220 pounds | Class: Senior | Colorado

Da Silva really showed how effective and versatile he can be as an offensive option late in the season and during the NCAA tournament, finishing his college career averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He has the size and experience to be an instant impact addition on a second unit at the next level.

21. New Orleans Pelicans: G Terrence Shannon Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 225 pounds | Class: Senior | Illinois

Teams will be monitoring Shannon’s off-the-court issues as the draft approaches, but what he showed on the court during the NCAA tournament was enough for teams to take a look at him as a first-round pick. The lefty guard did a bit of everything and was a scoring machine for Illinois, averaging 23.3 points and 3.3 assists during the tournament.

22. Phoenix Suns: G Carlton "Bub" Carrington

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 pounds | Class: Freshman | Pittsburgh

The Suns will most likely invest in a lead guard with this pick, and Carrington has a ton of potential as a young primary ball-handler in the NBA. He is a score-first guard, but showed he can also facilitate, averaging 4.1 assists during his freshman year. His decision-making off the pick-and-roll needs to improve, but his burst off the bounce is unmatched and he’s one of the best guards in transition.

23: Milwaukee Bucks: F Pacome Dadiet

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 210 pounds | Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

The Bucks have the luxury of drafting a player based on high upside, and Dadiet, turning 19 in July, screams NBA potential with the jump he’s made playing for Ratiopharm Ulm this season. He has scored in double digits in his last two games and shows promising signs as a 3-and-D player at the next level.

24. New York Knicks: G Jared McCain

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Freshman | Duke

Jalen Brunson is clearly the franchise point guard, but McCain could come in and lead the second unit with his high IQ and how well he shoots it from beyond 3-point range. He is one of the most coachable players in this draft and has won at every level of his career, so bringing McCain in and playing behind Brunson could possibly turn into a one-two punch at the guard position for the Knicks.

25. New York Knicks: G/F Kyshawn George

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 200 pounds | Class: Freshman | Miami

George is a player who could really help himself during the pre-draft process and it will be interesting to see if he elects to play in the 5-on-5 scrimmages during the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Teams love his size at 6-8 and his 3-point shooting potential, as he connected on 40.8% of his attempts from deep during his freshman year.

26. Washington Wizards: G/F Payton Sandfort

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 215 pounds | Class: Junior | Iowa

Sandfort has a fluid shot that translates well and is consistent in his two-dribble, pull-up shot off screens. As scouts go back and watch film from the season and hone in on players that can move well off the ball and be productive on offense and defense, Sandfort stands out. He's an intriguing player that could play himself into the first round if he elects to participate in the scrimmages during the draft combine.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: G/F Johnny Furphy

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 202 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kansas

Furphy's size and 3-point threat make him an interesting prospect toward the back half of the first round. He was a late bloomer at Kansas, signaling upside and growth at the next level, and improved on the glass as a weak-side rebounder on both offense and defense.

28. Denver Nuggets: G Dillon Jones

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 235 pounds | Class: Senior | Weber State

Jones could step in right away and lead the second unit for the Nuggets with how well he passes and his high IQ. The senior guard just about broke every record at Weber State that was previously held by Bucks guard Damian Lillard and was a walking triple-double this season in the Horizon League.

29. Utah Jazz: G Tyler Kolek

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 195 pounds | Class: Senior | Marquette

The Jazz hit on Keyonte George last year and could use an older, established playmaker to place in the backcourt with George as they continue their rebuild. The lefty point guard finds creative ways to finish when needed and was one of the best passing guards in college basketball this season.

30. Boston Celtics: G Jaylon Tyson

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 215 pounds | Class: Junior | Cal

Tyson was one of the best and most efficient scorers in the Pac-12 this year and can score at all three levels. He has good size and uses his body well while finishing at the rim and with mismatches off the pick-and-roll.

Second round

31. Toronto Raptors: C Zach Edey

Ht./Wt.: 7-4, 300 pounds | Class: Senior | Purdue

32. Utah Jazz: F Bobi Klintman

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 pounds | Cairns Taipans (Australia)

33. San Antonio Spurs: G Cam Christie

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 190 pounds | Class: Freshman | Minnesota

34. Portland Trail Blazers: G Kevin McCullar Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 212 pounds | Class: Senior | Kansas

35. Milwaukee Bucks: G Trey Alexander

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Junior | Creighton

36. Indiana Pacers: G AJ Johnson

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 180 pounds | Illawarra (Australia)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves: F DaRon Holmes II

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 235 pounds | Class: Junior | Dayton

38. New York Knicks: G KJ Simpson

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 190 pounds | Class: Junior | Colorado

39. Memphis Grizzlies: F Izan Almansa

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 216 pounds | G League Ignite

40. Portland Trail Blazers: G Hunter Sallis

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185 pounds | Class: Junior | Wake Forest

41. Philadelphia 76ers: C N'Faly Dante

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 210 pounds | Class: Senior | Oregon

42. Charlotte Hornets: G Trentyn Flowers

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 190 pounds | Adelaide 36ers (Australia)

43. Houston Rockets: G/F Melvin Ajinca

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Saint-Quentin (France)

44. Miami Heat: G Jalen Bridges

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 225 pounds | Class: Senior | Baylor

45. Los Angeles Clippers: G/FBaylor Scheierman

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 205 pounds | Class: Senior | Creighton

46. Sacramento Kings: G/F Harrison Ingram

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 233 pounds | Class: Junior | North Carolina

47. San Antonio Spurs: G Alex Karaban

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 220 pounds | Class: Sophomore | UConn

48. Orlando Magic: G/F Justin Edwards

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 185 pounds | Class: Freshman | Kentucky

49. Detroit Pistons: G/F Ryan Dunn

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 216 pounds | Class: Sophomore | Virginia

50. Indiana Pacers: G Nikola Djurisic

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 214 pounds | KK Mega Bemax (Serbia)

51. Indiana Pacers: C Ulrich Chomche

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 235 pounds | Cameroon

52. Washington Wizards: F Oso Ighodaro

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 235 pounds | Class: Senior | Marquette

53. Boston Celtics: G Pelle Larsson

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215 pounds | Class: Senior | Arizona

54. Golden State Warriors: G Ajay Mitchell

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 190 pounds | Class: Junior | UC Santa Barbara

55. Los Angeles Lakers: G Bronny James

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 210 pounds | Class: Freshman | USC

56. Memphis Grizzlies: G Juan Nunez

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 190 pounds | Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

57. Denver Nuggets: G Cam Spencer

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 205 pounds | Class: Senior | UConn

58. Forfeited pick

59. Dallas Mavericks: G Jamal Shead

Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 200 pounds | Class: Senior | Houston

60. Forfeited pick