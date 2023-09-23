2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch tonight's Ole Miss vs. Alabama game

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Alabama at USF TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Alabama Crimson Tide Quarterback Dylan Lonergan (12) warms up before the College Football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the South Florida Bulls on September 16, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 100 games taking place just in Week 4. One of those must-watch games? Today's Ole Miss at Alabama game. Are you ready to watch the Ole Miss Rebels face the Alabama Crimson Tide? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 4 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, from Thursday, September 21 through next Monday, September 25.

How to watch Ole Miss at Alabama:

Date: Saturday, September 23

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Game: No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

When is the Ole Miss vs. Alabama game?

The Rebels face the Crimson Tide this Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Ole Miss vs. Alabama game on?

Saturday's Ole Miss vs. Alabama game will air on CBS, which you might already have over the air on TV for free. Don't have access to CBS? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

College football games this week:

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 21

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Friday, Sept. 22

Wisconsin at Purdue | 7 p.m. | FS1

Brown at Harvard | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

NC State at Virginia | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Boise State at San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Air Force at San Jose State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

Saturday, Sept. 23

Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 4 Florida State at Clemson | 12 p.m. | ABC

No. 16 Oklahoma at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | FOX

Army at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

Auburn at Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Western Kentucky at Troy | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Kentucky at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Virginia Tech at Marshall | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

SMU at TCU | 12 p.m. | FS1

Cornell at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Butler at Stetson | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Tulsa at Northern Illinois | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Stonehill at Fordham | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Lindenwood at Illinois State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Marist at Valparaiso | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Mercer at Furman | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Michigan at Toledo | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Lehigh at Dartmouth | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Wofford at VMI | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Colgate at Holy Cross | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Charleston Southern at Western Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Utah Tech at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

McNeese at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Bryant at Princeton | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia Lynchburg at Robert Morris | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at Samford | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

No. 18 Duke at UConn | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 20 Miami (Fla.) at Temple | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Maryland at Michigan State | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

Boston College at Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

BYU at Kansas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Texas Tech at West Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

New Mexico at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce at Old Dominion | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Ohio at Bowling Green | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Delaware State at Miami (Ohio) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Penn at Bucknell | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Monmouth at Lafayette | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

UTSA at No. 23 Tennessee | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Rice at South Florida | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Oklahoma State at Iowa State | 4 p.m. | FS1

Cal Poly at Portland State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Sacramento State at Idaho | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Montana at Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Michigan at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Dayton at San Diego | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Albany at Morgan State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

The Citadel at South Carolina State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Alabama State at Florida A&M | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Missouri State at Eastern Kentucky | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Colorado at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Liberty at Florida International | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network

Arkansas at No. 12 LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 14 Oregon State at No. 21 Washington State | 7 p.m. | FOX

Charlotte at No. 25 Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Sam Houston at Houston | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Colorado State at Middle Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nicholls at Tulane | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Appalachian State at Wyoming | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Southern Miss at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nevada at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Arizona at Stanford | 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

UT Martin at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Southwest Baptist at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Lincoln (CA) at Lamar | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Kennesaw State at Tennessee Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

North American University at UIW | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

UAB at No. 1 Georgia | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 3 Texas at Baylor | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State | 7:30 p.m. | CBS

Akron at Indiana | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Memphis vs. Missouri (in St. Louis) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Mississippi State at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Buffalo at Louisiana | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Minnesota at Northwestern | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

UCF at Kansas State | 8 p.m. | FS1

No. 17 North Carolina at Pitt | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Western Illinois at Southern Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Montana State at Weber State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UNLV at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Washington at UC Davis | 10 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 5 USC at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | FOX

Cal at No. 8 Washington | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Kent State at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

New Mexico State at Hawai'i | 12 a.m. | Spectrum Sports PPV

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

Every way to watch college football in 2023: