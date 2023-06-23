2023 NBA Draft: Charlotte Hornets select Brandon Miller with No. 2 overall pick

2023 NBA Draft NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Brandon Miller arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The Charlotte Hornets selected Alabama wing Brandon Miller with the second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night. There was speculation leading up to the draft that the Hornets would possibly take G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson over Miller, but the organization drafted on team need and not necessarily best-prospect available.

Miller is the second player in Alabama program history to be selected No. 2 overall (Antonio McDyess was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in 1995) and the 10th lottery pick to come out of Alabama in NBA Draft history.

The 6-foot-9 wing averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 32.7 minutes over 37 games last season. His best game of the season came in an overtime win over South Carolina on Feb. 22 when he not only scored the winning bucket in OT, but he also made the play to send it into extra minutes, all while putting up an impressive 41 points (including six 3-pointers).

Prior to the NCAA tournament, he was shooting over 40% from 3-point range on seven attempts per game and has the length and athleticism to defend multiple positions on the court. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Player of the Year, becoming the first player to win both awards since Anthony Davis did it with Kentucky in 2012.

Miller's involvement in the shooting death of Jamea Harris brought criticism during Alabama's season and throughout the pre-draft process. It's something Miller had to address during meetings with NBA teams and the Hornets undoubtedly did their own background on the case internally.

How Brandon Miller fits with the Charlotte Hornets

Miller is a prolific 3-point shooter and has great size and length to shoot over the defense. The Hornets shot only 33% from behind the arc this past season, the second worst in the NBA. Point guard LaMelo Ball dealt with injuries all season and averaged 23.3 points and 8.4 assists in only 36 games this past year. He was named the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year and is one of the best passers in transition.

"He's an animal and he's definitely a person I could play next to," Miller said of Ball. "He has more experience now the fact that he's been in the league and I'm pretty sure he's a great guy outside of basketball."

Miller possesses a great combination of shooting mechanics, positional size and natural feel for the game and is someone who can slide in right away alongside Ball on the perimeter and give a much-needed boost to this struggling Hornets team. The Hornets finished 27-55 last season and haven't made the playoffs since 2016.