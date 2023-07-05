2023 Fantasy Football Primer: top player, sleeper pick, top rookie and one to fade

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab and Andy Behrens discuss the future of the running back position before joining forces to get you ready for fantasy football season, giving their top player, sleeper pick, top rookie and potential fade at the QB, RB, TE and WR positions.

1:05 - Frank and Andy kick things off by discussing the future of the running back position. Fewer and fewer long-term contracts are being handed out to even the top running backs in the game – are we seeing a permanent change in how the NFL plans to handle RBs? Although the situation is unfortunate, Frank thinks there's no real end in sight, and that teams will continue to rely on rookie contracts and franchise tags to avoid getting tied up long-term to a position with a high injury rate. Andy believes Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is right to demand a new contract while he has the leverage to do so coming off a big season.

6:00 - Frank and Andy dive into their Fantasy Football Primer with the quarterback position. Both have Patrick Mahomes as their top QB, but they have a discussion around whether or not Lamar Jackson belongs in the conversation as well. Frank has Geno Smith as his sleeper pick and is fading Justin Herbert, while Andy opts for Sam Howell for his sleeper and fades Dak Prescott due to his low ceiling. Both agree that Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson is the rookie to watch, as his sky-high rushing potential makes his floor higher than most would think.

31:45 - Both hosts agree the top running back this year is Christian McCaffrey even despite the injury concerns, but he is still behind Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase in overall rankings. Frank likes Dameon Pierce and Samaje Perine, while Andy loves Nick Chubb and Elijah Mitchell as value picks. Frank fades Breece Hall, while Andy fades Alvin Kamara. Both are excited to see rookie Bijan Robinson hit the field for the Atlanta Falcons.

46:35 - Tight ends: Is Travis Kelce still a first-round type of player? Andy thinks he still has a season or two left of dominance as the top fantasy TE. Both hosts are really excited about Detroit Lions rookie Sam LaPorta making an impact early. Frank is fading Mark Andrews this season.

55:10 - Wide receivers: Justin Jefferson is top dog, but Ja'Marr Chase isn't far behind. Frank likes Rashod Bateman and rookie Carolina Panther Jonathan Mingo, while Andy likes Nico Collins in Houston and rookie Jordan Addison in Minnesota. Frank is fading Keenan Allen, while Andy fades Christian Watson.

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

