2022 MLB All-Star Game starters: Rangers dominate AL lineup, rookies get starts on both teams

Texas Rangers v Chicago Cubs CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 09: Corey Seager #5 and Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers congratulate each other after defeating the Chicago Cubs 8-2 at Wrigley Field on April 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

With less than two weeks remaining before the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, the league revealed who will be taking the field to begin the game.

Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani and Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. had already made the starting lineups by virtue of leading all voters in Phase 1 of All-Star voting. The rest of the spots went to a run-off in Phase 2, with the results announced Thursday on ESPN.

Let's just say the Texas Rangers, owners of MLB's top offense, were well-represented with four selections. The only other teams with multiple starters were the Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rookies also made both teams for the first time since 2008, with the Rangers' Josh Jung and the Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll getting nods. Carroll in particular has started to get MVP buzz thanks to an impressive start that currently has Arizona in first place in the NL West.

Here's how it all shook out, plus which finalists got beaten out:

American League All-Star starters

1B: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays (over Vladimir Guerrero Jr.)

2B: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers (over Whit Merrifield)

SS: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers (over Bo Bichette)

3B: Josh Jung, Texas Rangers (over Matt Chapman)

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels; Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays; Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (over Yordan Alvarez, Adolis García, Kevin Kiermaier)

C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers (over Adley Rutschman)

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels)

National League All-Star starters

1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers (over Matt Olson)

2B: Luis Arráez, Miami Marlins (over Ozzie Albies)

SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves (over Francisco Lindor)

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals (over Austin Riley)

OF: Ronald Acuña, Atlanta Braves; Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers; Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks (over Michael Harris II, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.)

C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves (over Will Smith)

DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers (over Bryce Harper)

Judge, currently injured, will almost certainly have to be replaced by a reserve.

When are the rest of the All-Star players announced?

The All-Star pitchers and reserves for both rosters, totaling 23 total players from each league, will be decided by a player vote and selections from the commissioner's office.

The full rosters will be announced on Sunday, July 2, at 5:30 p.m. ET via another show on ESPN.

MLB All-Star Game time, channel

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on July 11 at 9 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle (Fox).

The Home Run Derby will take place the preceding night on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, and there is also the Future Game, featuring several top prospects, on July 16 at 7 p.m. ET.