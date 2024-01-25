Natalie Grant says it's "almost comical" that popular duet has turned her into a “brand new" artist

"You Will Be Found," a song from the musical Dear Evan Hansen, is climbing the charts in a duet version by Natalie Grant and Cory Asbury. The song is the first many pop music fans have heard from Natalie, since she's actually a popular, Grammy-nominated Christian artist. But she says the opportunity the song has given her to reach new fans has been a pleasant surprise.

"I heard from someone that was like, 'I'm so sorry I didn't know who you were,'" Natalie says. She adds that the person went on to say, "'I've now Googled you and you've been doing this for decades, and I'm so sorry that to me you seem brand new.'"

"And I'm like, 'Well, that's OK. That's the beauty of a format that you've never been on before,'" she tells ABC Audio.

"I didn't have any grand plan to have a crossover song ... I find it almost comical," she adds. "I'm a 52-year-old woman who's been doing Christian music forever, and all of a sudden this song is doing really, really well on mainstream radio, which is incredible."

Natalie feels that the unexpected success of the duet, which is from her 2023 album Seasons, is proof that "when you just stay diligent and you just do your job, you do what you feel like you need to do ... do what you're made to do, every once in a while little surprises come along that just, you weren't even expecting."

"It's like a cherry on top," she laughs. "But I also think it kind of speaks to, just, never give up ... ['cause] God will blow your mind."

