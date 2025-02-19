Music notes: Backstreet Boys, Selena Gomez and more

Backstreet Boys have just added three shows to their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere, "due to overwhelming demand during presale." Originally set to wrap up on Aug. 3, the Into the Millennium residency will now conclude Aug. 10. All tickets go on sale Feb. 21.

Selena Gomez will serve as a presenter at this year's Academy Awards, airing March 2 on ABC. Selena is one of the stars of this year's most-nominated film, Emilia Pérez. But awkward moment alert: also presenting is Selena's BFF Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who appears in one of the other nominated films, The Brutalist.

The lineup for Lollapalooza Berlin has been announced. Headliners for the festival, set for July 12 and July 13, include Justin Timberlake, Gracie Abrams, Benson Boone and Shaboozey. And in other festival news, the lineup for Montreal's Osheaga festival has also been announced; headliners include Olivia Rodrigo, Shaboozey, Glass Animals, Gracie and The Killers. That event runs Aug. 1 to Aug. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.