Music notes: Christina Aguilera and Michael Bublé

By Andrea Tuccillo

Wanna learn how to recreate some of Christina Aguilera's most memorable hairstyles? The singer is teaming up with SexyHair for the hair care brand's 25th anniversary campaign, which will include tutorials of some of her famous 'dos.

Michael Bublé says he's moved that a fan got a tattoo of him eating corn on the cob. "I went to Disney[land] and was eating corn on the cob the wrong way, apparently most people don't eat it from the top," he explained to Australian show The Project of the ink's reference photo. "But that was the closest thing to a real love note that I've ever had and it was sexy and phallic and I felt like people made fun of me but part of it was jealousy."

