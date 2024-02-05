Music notes: Tracy Chapman, Taylor Swift and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Following Tracy Chapman's performance of "Fast Car" at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, the song hit #1 on iTunes as soon as Monday morning. Tracy was joined onstage by Luke Combs at the ceremony, who repopularized the song in 2023 when he recorded his own version of it. The pair sang a duet of the track that earned Tracy the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance more than 30 years earlier.

After Taylor Swift announced the upcoming release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, during the Grammy Awards on Sunday, some fans noticed that the album title bears a resemblance to the name of a WhatsApp group that Taylor's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn shares with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. "It's the Tortured Man Club, I think. It's me, you and Andrew," Alwyn said to Mescal during a Variety Actors on Actors interview in December 2022. New breakup songs incoming? Only time will tell.

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to give more thanks to her loved ones after she won her first Grammys on Sunday. "I had all the perfect things to say but none of them could come out in this moment of shock," Miley wrote, before thanking her mother, Tish Cyrus, her sister Brandi Cyrus and her godmother, Dolly Parton, among others. "I celebrate my fans above all else. No award means as much to me as the years we've spent together," Miley wrote. Notably, Miley left her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and her younger sister, Noah Cyrus, off her gratitude list.

Pink is enjoying time in Australia ahead of her tour dates, which start in Sydney on February 9. "Thank you beautiful Australia for being our home away from home. Kids are stoked," Pink wrote on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

