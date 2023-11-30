Music notes (Taylor's Version): Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and more

Queens supporting queens. Taylor Swift arrived in style to support Beyoncé at the London premiere of her new concert movie, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, on Thursday. She walked the red carpet in a shimmering silver gown to fit the event's upscale opulence theme. Beyoncé showed support for Taylor in October when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

Jack Antonoff sent Swifties' minds spinning Wednesday when he posted an Instagram Story that possibly gave new insight into the timeline of Taylor's relationship with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. "you're losing me is out today," Jack wrote under a photograph of Taylor standing in a kitchen. "written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after taylor ate these raisins." This means that the Midnights "From The Vault" track "You're Losing Me" was written over a year and a half before Joe and Taylor's split was made public in April 2023. "How long could we be a sad song/ 'Til we were too far gone to bring back to life?/ I gave you all my best me's, my endless empathy/ And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier," Taylor sings on the track.

Purring in her lap because she loves her. Taylor famously named her second cat Olivia Benson after the Law & Order: SVU character played by Mariska Hargitay. Now, the actress is returning the love. Mariska recently welcomed a new cat, which she named after one of Taylor's songs. "Karma is a cat @taylorswift," Mariska wrote on Instagram. "Meet Karma. My Cat. ... #MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean #KarmaIsACat."

