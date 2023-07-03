Music notes: Taylor Swift, Pink and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

During Taylor Swift's Cincinnati show on Friday, a stage malfunction caused her to sprint to her next wardrobe change. "Still swift af boi," she commented on a fan's TikTok of her running across the stage.

And speaking of Taylor, the New York Post reports she's been racking up thousands of dollars in fines because of trash outside her Tribeca townhouse. A rep for Taylor had no comment for the Post.

Pink is supporting Michael Imperioli after The Sopranos actor posted on Instagram that he doesn't want "bigots and homophobes" watching any of his TV or movie projects. His post was in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling that allows businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ people. Pink retweeted his post and wrote, "Yes Michael! Guess I'm watching everything you're in tomorrow."

It was a record-breaking show for Ed Sheeran at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Sunday night. "My 5th time playing Gillette stadium solo, we broke the attendance record last night, what a wonderful weekend," he posted on Instagram. "Thank you for coming out to the shows, had some pretty fun surprises over the course of the 3 days. I looooved the subtract theatre show too. See you in Pittsburgh next week."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

