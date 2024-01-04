Music notes: Taylor Swift, Michael Bublé and more

Taylor Swift is expected to attend the Golden Globes on Sunday, but don't count on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to be her date. Sources told Page Six he won't be able to attend the event or any of the after-parties. To be fair, Travis does have a football game the same day. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Chargers on their turf on Sunday, with the game airing before the Globes ceremony. Despite both events happening in Los Angeles, Kelce will fly home to Kansas City, Missouri, right after the game.

Michael Bublé's Christmas album was the most-listened to festive album over the course of this holiday season. Billboard's Top Holiday Albums chart, which ran from November 4 to January 6, shows that Michael's Christmas took the top spot, beating out The Christmas Song from Nat King Cole in the second spot and Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at number three.

Joe Jonas is spending more time with model Stormi Bree. The duo were spotted getting dinner together in Aspen, Colorado, on Wednesday. A blurry photo shared on the celebrity gossip page Deux Moi shows the pair seated across from each other at a small table. This comes after they were spotted leaving Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, together on the same day.

