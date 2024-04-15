Music notes: Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Spotify is unveiling The Tortured Poets Department library installation on Tuesday, an open-air activation in honor of Taylor Swift's upcoming new album. "Paging all Tortured Poets: Join us at The Grove in L.A. starting tomorrow to celebrate Taylor Swift's newest era, arriving 4/19," Spotify's account wrote Monday. The experience – which runs through Thursday – will include a poetry library with "visual surprises" for fans. Those who can't attend in person can follow along on Spotify's socials.

Not only did Justin Bieber make a surprise appearance during Tems' Coachella set over the weekend, he also reunited with his pal Jaden Smith. The two were captured in a TikTok video dancing and embracing, with Justin planting a kiss on Jaden's cheek. Jaden's dad, Will Smith, made a surprise Coachella appearance of his own, joining J Balvin onstage as his Men in Black character.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom stepped out for a glamorous date night over the weekend. The couple attended the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, which celebrates achievements in math and science, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Katy shared several images with Bloom from the night on her Instagram, captioning her post, "y = mx + b ... mom and dad @ the #breakthroughawards."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

