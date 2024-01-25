Music notes: Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson and more

What is, a Taylor Swift takeover? On Wednesday night's Jeopardy! episode, every single category in the first round was a Taylor reference. Contestants got to pick from the categories "Love Story," "Our Song," "Bad Blood," "Shake it Off," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "The Errors Tour." While none of the clues were questions about the superstar, Swifties still got enjoyment out of her dominating the category titles. "Every single Jeopardy category (name) is Taylor swift related, they did this for me," a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Even Kelly Clarkson has a hard time getting her kids to eat vegetables. In conversation with Chrissy Teigen and David Chang on her eponymous talk show on Thursday, Kelly said she tries to trick her son, Remington Alexander, into eating his veggies. "I have to sneak it in, into a cup that is colorful, that you can't tell what the color is," Kelly said. "And that's how I sneak it in — in like a juice or a smoothie. He will not do it. He will smell it out and be like, 'This is a vegetable.' And he is like hard against it."

Jennifer Lopez is producing an animated film about Bob the Builder. Yes, you read that right. JLo will serve as producer on the feature from Mattel Films, while Anthony Ramos will voice the famous construction worker. According to the film's official logline, the film will follow Roberto aka Bob as he travels to Puerto Rico for a big construction job.

