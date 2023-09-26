Music notes: Taylor Swift, Train and more

Thanks to Taylor Swift's appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs' game on Sunday and her rumored budding relationship with tight end Travis Kelce, NFL partner Fanatics tells ABC that they've seen a nearly 400% uptick in Travis Kelce merch. Her appearance at the game also may have boosted ratings. Variety reports the telecast received a total audience of 24.32 million viewers, scoring the highest among female demographics ages 12-17 and 18-49 this week.

Train has been a band for 30 years, but there's one part of the world they haven't played — until now. The band announced Tuesday they'll be playing shows in South Africa for the first time ever. "Of course we've got more tricks up our sleeves," they wrote on social media. "South Africa, we'll be visiting you for the first time *ever* in Cape Town and Johannesburg this May!"

Ed Sheeran is teasing a new song called "Plastic Bag" off his upcoming album, Autumn Variations. "Played some of the Autumn Variations songs for the first time on @amazonmusic last week," Ed wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "This song is called Plastic Bag, it's about being at your lowest and thinking that obliterating yourself on a Saturday night is gonna solve all your problems." Autumn Variations is out Friday, September 29.

