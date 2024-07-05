Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more

Taylor Swift brought a fan-favorite song back to The Eras Tour setlist. Well, for one show in Amsterdam, that is. On Thursday's performance in The Netherlands, Taylor sang the Lover track "The Archer" on piano during the surprise song set. The song used to be played during every show, but it was cut to make room for The Tortured Poets Department section of the concert.

Ed Sheeran played a game of beer pong with fans after performing in Norway on Thursday. He posted a video about the encounter on Instagram. "Finished playing Stavern in Norway last night and decided to play a quick game of beer pong in the campsite with the fans before the flight home, coz why not," Ed captioned his video.

All three of Dua Lipa's albums have returned to the top 10 in the U.K. this week following her Glastonbury festival headlining performance. "my children doing me sooo proud," Dua wrote on Instagram. "thank you for all the love and support and for letting me soundtrack your days over these past 8/9 years!!!!!"

