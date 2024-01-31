Music notes: Taylor Swift, Billy Joel and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

There's only one week left until Taylor Swift's first Eras Tour show of 2024. "We are all stretching to prep for that tour choreo," Taylor Nation captioned an Instagram photo of Taylor's beloved cat Olivia Benson stretching her leg in the air. "One more week until our first #TSTheErasTour show of the year!" Funnily enough, Taylor posted the same photo with a similar caption to her IG during the original Reputation era on February 5, 2018, leaving fans to speculate if the rerecorded version of that album was soon on the way. "THIS IS NOT FUNNY ANYMORE!! TELL US WHAT THIS MEANS??HELLO?? TAYLOR??" a fan commented on the post.

Billy Joel's new single "Turn the Lights Back On" arrives on Thursday, but you can hear a short clip from it now on his Instagram. "'Turn the Lights Back On' will officially be out at 7am ET! Where will you be when it drops for the first time?" Billy captioned the video.

Ed Sheeran sang his heart out at a karaoke bar on Tuesday while on tour in Japan. He posted a video recapping the evening to Instagram, where he serenaded fans with his own hit track "Shape of You." He captioned the video, "Surprised some Japanese fans at karaoke yesterday with @10969taka, great fun."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!